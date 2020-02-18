Friends parody musical comes to Bromley

Friendsical is a fun parody of the popular television series Friends. Picture: Matthew Pain Matthew Pain

Most everyone loves the Friends television show, so it was only a matter of time before a parody musical was launched.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Friendsical national tour is opening at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley, on Thursday, February 20.

This original and unique parody musical inspired by the iconic TV show originally premiered at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

So what have they done with the story? Well, this is the one where Ross' wife leaves him for another woman, he fears he will never find love again. But then Rachel runs back into his life... but will he end up with his one true love?

Featuring original songs such as (He's her) Lobster!, Richard's Moustache and You're Over Me, When Were You Under Me?.

The gang take on naked Thursdays, a power cut, and a dinosaur convention. What could possibly go wrong?

Both Thomas Mitchells (Chandler) and Ally Retberg (Phoebe) will reprise their acclaimed roles in the hilarious show, and will be joined by a new set of friends for the 2020 tour. The new cast consists of Ewan Gillies (Ross), Alexandra Robinson (Rachel) Tanya Shields (Monica) and Joshua

Steel (Joey).

Friendsical is written and directed by Miranda Larson.