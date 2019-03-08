Swap a pumpkin for a free drink at Orpington pub

The Bull pub, Orpington, will give away a free drink in exchange for a pumpkin today, October 31. Picture: Greene King Archant

The countdown to Halloween is on, and one Orpington pub is celebrating by giving away free drinks in exchange for very unusual currency - pumpkins!

The Buff pub in Pinewood Drive is offering a free drink to anyone who visits on Thursday, October 31 and hands over a pumpkin at the bar.

Charlene Troth, general manager at the Buff, said: "We know everyone loves a freebie and what better way to celebrate Halloween than to treat, not trick, our customers with our pumpkin pay offer! We look forward to welcoming locals in Orpington to the pub this week for a frightfully good drink, on the house!"

Pumpkin pay at the Buff, is just one of thousands of Halloween events taking place in more than 1,700 Greene King pubs across the country.

To launch pumpkin pay, Greene King commissioned a unique food portrait - dozens of pumpkins featuring Boris Johnson's face!