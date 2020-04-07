Bromley foodbanks’ desperate appeals for help as demand soars

Foodbanks across Bromley have appealed for donations as demand for their services swells. Picture: LDRS Archant

Foodbanks in Bromley have made desperate appeals for donations as demand for their services swell.

Thousands of workers have turned to the after finding themselves without work as businesses shut down due to restrictions ushered in to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The sudden increase in use, combined with the government lockdown restricting movement and limits on food items set by supermarkets to combat hoarding, has seen donations to the charities plummet.

It has led to the banks making urgent pleas for supplies to the public.

Two weeks ago Bromley Borough Foodbank appealed for residents to continue to make donations, while last week Living Well Bromley joined in after announcing it had run out of tinned vegetables and meats.

Rebecca Day, the administrator at Living Well Bromley, said restrictions on the number of food items residents could buy had led to a drop in donations.

While the foodbank had appealed to supermarkets to drop the restrictions, it had been unsuccessful so far.

“People are still donating, but not in the same numbers,” she said, adding that understandably many shoppers were keeping extra items for themselves.

She said the bank usually gave out 200 bags of food a week, but that since the coronavirus outbreak there had been a large increase in the number of young families using the bank.

With the bank about to start a home delivery service as well, any donations would be greatly welcomed, Ms Day said.

She also extended a warm thank you to new volunteers who had leapt forward to help – saying it was “really fantastic to see people come together”.

The charity said donations can be brought to the foodbank on Tuesdays from 11am to 1pm at the Holy Trinity Church.

Likewise, Bromley Borough Foodbank urged residents to do whatever they can by donating to local supermarket collection banks.

Donations can still be made to its base at the former Adventure Kingdom Building at Stockwell Close, as well as collection boxes at the Waitrose at Green Street Green, Sainsburys at Orpington, Locksbottom, Petts Wood, West Wickham (Station Road), and Chislehurst; and Tesco, at Orpington and Bromley.