Orpington Food Festival is back again for the third year

Chefs from Masala Dabbas will be making their second consecutive appearance at Saturday Showcase. Picture: Michael Cockerham © Michael Cockerham 2018

The popular Orpington Food Festival is back this year with more to tempt the taste buds.

It began on Monday, September 2 and runs until Sunday, September 8.

The festival is organised by the town's business community, Orpington 1st.

A spokesman said the week-long celebration will feature a series of events and a number of restaurants are running special festival offers, highlighted in a festival brochure which has been distributed to thousands of households and is available to read online.

Orpington 1st BID manager, Chris Travers, said: "We have a thriving restaurant scene in Orpington with some much-loved and long-established eateries as well as some exciting new additions.

"Flavours of Orpington is a great chance to celebrate the range we have and to encourage residents across the borough to take a fresh look at what's on offer in Orpington town centre."

The festival concludes with a weekend of free to attend events in Orpington's Market Square.

Foodie Friday on September 6, Chris says, is a mouth-watering selection of food stalls and a pop-up bar is accompanied by a delicious line-up of live music.

Then it is on to Saturday Showcase where chefs from some of the town's favourite restaurants prepare delectable dishes live in a specially installed demonstration kitchen.

There's a collaboration with Churches Together Orpington to round off the week with a free barbecue and family entertainment at the Sunday Social.

Orpington 1st is the Business Improvement District for Orpington, a not-for-profit limited company established in 2013.

Its aim is to improve the town centre and is funded and led by town centre businesses.

Its range of projects includes the creation of free events like Light Up Orpington at Christmas, a live screening of the royal wedding in 2018 and the Food Festival, now in its third year.

Executive director Sharon Baldwin said: "Leisure and hospitality have become increasingly important to town centres in recent years so we're delighted that Flavours of Orpington has proved so popular. We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone."

For more information, visit www.orpington1st.co.uk