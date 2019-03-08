Food festival served up plenty of appeal
PUBLISHED: 18:13 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 09 September 2019
A free to attend food festival went down a treat in Orpington.
It was set up in Market Square and lasted all last weekend
Flavours of Orpington was organised by Orpington 1st Business Improvement District.
It is the third time the event was staged and has seen continued growth.
With the rise of success in the restaurant sector, it adds to Orpington's appeal as a destination for eating out.
A brochure containing festival offers from participating restaurants enticed residents from across the borough to take a fresh look at what's available in Orpington town centre.
Orpington 1st BID manager Chris Travers said: "We are delighted with the success of our third food festival.
"Market Square has been abuzz all weekend and our eateries have reported an excellent take up of their festival offers throughout the week.
"We have a thriving hospitality scene here and 'Flavours of Orpington' is a great opportunity to celebrate it."