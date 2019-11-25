Bromley residents urged: Get your flu jab and it could save lives

Debbie Hutchinson, director of nursing at the Princess Royal University Hospital gets her jab to protect herself and patients. Picture: Princess Royal Hospital Archant

It's that time of year when attention turns to the flu jab, and while many will ignore it, health experts are encouraging people to get theirs.

And to back up its importance, staff working across Bromley health, social care and voluntary sector services are lining up to get their flu jab this winter to protect themselves and patients.

They said the more staff that are vaccinated, the less risk there is of passing the flu onto patients.

Getting the bug can incapacitate someone for several weeks, so avoiding it in the first place is the best plan of action.

And for some it can be deadly.

Last year three Bromley children died from the flu and those with heart disease are 11 times more likely to die from the flu and those with liver disease 50 times more likely. That's why local health and care services are once again encouraging those in the at risk groups to get protected.

Dr Jon Doyle, a Bromley GP, said: "Flu is a highly infectious disease with symptoms that come on very quickly. It is not the same as a cold. It is caused by a different group of viruses and the symptoms start more suddenly, are more severe and last longer.

"If you are in one of the at risk groups then your flu jab is free. Make an appointment with your GP or visit your local pharmacy as soon as possible."

And Dr Ruchira Paranjape, also a Bromley GP, added: "We are having a huge push on making sure staff across Bromley health and care services are able to easily have the vaccine to not only protect them, but also the patients that they come into contact with during their day to day work.

"I've had mine so I can help to protect my patients and their families when they come to my practice."

Debbie Hutchinson, director of nursing at the Princess Royal University Hospital in Bromley, said: "If we protect ourselves from the flu, there is less risk of it being passed onto our patients, many of whom are incredibly vulnerable."