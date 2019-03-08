Search

Pink Floyd tribute band plays at Beckenham church in aid of prostate cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 June 2019

The concert will be at St George's Church, High Street, Beckenham on June 19. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

A Beckenham arts centre is hosting a Pink Floyd tribute concert to help raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

Any Colour You Like are performing at St George's Church, Beckenham on Wednesday, June 19.

Festival director Richard Fielder said: "We decided to support this worthy cause as several members of the band and the arts team are at an age now where they are at risk of getting the disease and want to raise awareness in the community.

"I hope our efforts can make a significant contribution to help stop prostate cancer being a killer."

And Gabriella Bailey, head of community fundraising for the charity, added: "Currently one man dies every 45 minutes from prostate cancer in the UK.

"That's more than 11,500 men a year and by 2030, prostate cancer is set to become the most commonly diagnosed cancer of all in the UK."

Tickets for the June 19 event are at www.stgeorgesarts.co.uk

