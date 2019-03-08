Firefighters battling huge warehouse fire in Beckenham

Firefighters were called to the warehouse at 8.21am.

Dozens of firefighters are currently dealing with a huge fire at a textile warehouse in Beckenham.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters are dealing a fire at the property in Cricket Lane, and have been on the scene since 8.21am this morning (Wednesday, March 27).

He said: “Part of the single storey warehouse is alight. Around 30 people left the building before fire crews arrived.”

Station Manager Lee Sparks, who is at the scene, added: “When firefighters arrived they were faced with a large fire in a single storey warehouse.

“A large quantity of clothing is alight and the fire had spread to the roof of the building.”

“Fire crews have been working hard to bring the fire under control.”

Firefighters from Beckenham, Forest Hill, Woodside, West Norwood and Lee Green fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.