Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Firefighters battling huge warehouse fire in Beckenham

PUBLISHED: 11:50 27 March 2019

Firefighters were called to the warehouse at 8.21am. Photo: LFB

Firefighters were called to the warehouse at 8.21am. Photo: LFB

Archant

Dozens of firefighters are currently dealing with a huge fire at a textile warehouse in Beckenham.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters are dealing a fire at the property in Cricket Lane, and have been on the scene since 8.21am this morning (Wednesday, March 27).

He said: “Part of the single storey warehouse is alight. Around 30 people left the building before fire crews arrived.”

Station Manager Lee Sparks, who is at the scene, added: “When firefighters arrived they were faced with a large fire in a single storey warehouse.

“A large quantity of clothing is alight and the fire had spread to the roof of the building.”

“Fire crews have been working hard to bring the fire under control.”

Firefighters from Beckenham, Forest Hill, Woodside, West Norwood and Lee Green fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bromley woman raises record breaking amount for Alzheimer’s Society

Rose and the tram at the South Coast Challenge. Picture: David Brenes

Students at BR6 get boost from top chef Asma Khan

Top chef Asma Khan has advice for college students at campus restaurant BR6

Award winning film director Steve McQueen appealing for every London primary school to take part in Tate Britain photo exhibition

Steve McQueen. Photo: © John Russo

Pervert who used alcohol and drugs to abuse young girls jailed for 20 years

Clive Broughton

Tributes pour in after death of ‘the Mother Teresa of Gravesend’

Miriam Braby passed away on February 8.

Most Read

Bromley woman raises record breaking amount for Alzheimer’s Society

Rose and the tram at the South Coast Challenge. Picture: David Brenes

Students at BR6 get boost from top chef Asma Khan

Top chef Asma Khan has advice for college students at campus restaurant BR6

Award winning film director Steve McQueen appealing for every London primary school to take part in Tate Britain photo exhibition

Steve McQueen. Photo: © John Russo

Pervert who used alcohol and drugs to abuse young girls jailed for 20 years

Clive Broughton

Future of Bowie Bandstand hangs in the balance as fans mourn icon on what would have been his 70th birthday

DAVID BOWIE AT BECKENHAM ARTS LAB FREE CONCERT, AUGUST 1969.

Latest from the Bromley Times

Students at BR6 get boost from top chef Asma Khan

Top chef Asma Khan has advice for college students at campus restaurant BR6

F1 Podcast: 2019 Australian GP review, Bottas’ challenge and Barhain preview

The NR F1 Podcast reflects on all the Formula 1 action from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, won by Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas - and looks ahead to Bahrain.

Award winning film director Steve McQueen appealing for every London primary school to take part in Tate Britain photo exhibition

Steve McQueen. Photo: © John Russo

Business: Setting up a website is easier than ever

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team. Photo: Denise Bradley

Bromley back in action against Braintree

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists