Bromley residents can question police live on Facebook

This is your chance to get answers to your questions about Bromley. Picture: Met Police

A new police initiative to get closer to residents is being launched.

Police said it is to promote closer engagement with locals.

They are calling it the Bromley Police Online Forum, and it is a new fortnightly question and answer session that starts at 8pm on Tuesday May 21 on the official Bromley Police Facebook account.

It was conceived by Bromley Neighbourhoods Chief Inspector Craig Knight.

He has successfully piloted similar projects across south London and now wants Bromley residents to be able to have their say about their local area.

He said: "Facebook offers the ability to connect with literally thousands of local residents in the comfort and convenience of their own homes instead of coming out to a community hall, offering our residents the chance to have a conversation with senior local police officers about the issues that most matter to them."

It offers everyone with a live session so residents can have their say in real time with a senior Bromley Neighbourhoods officer.

Ch Insp Knight said: "Residents who would like the chance to take part just need to log in to our Facebook page via their account."

The forum will then be held every fortnight afterwards at 8pm from June 4 onwards.

Questions from residents can also be sent at any time by direct messaging the Bromley Police Facebook account and they will be answered in the fortnightly Q&A sessions.

Ch Insp Knight said: "Just start a direct message question for a senior officer with the phrase 'Bromley Police Online Forum' and the police will review it and publish it possibly changing a few details to protect the anonymity of the questioner if required on the Q&A session at the next fortnightly event.

"They can read the answer at our Facebook site when it's posted in the next fortnightly Q&A."

It is envisioned that live video broadcasts will be made for some of the episodes in the future, and guests from relevant partnership agencies with the police will be invited on.

Bromley Police's Facebook account is at facebook.com/Bromley-Police-157035865207998