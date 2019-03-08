The Glades stages learning day for children

Explore Learning keeps young minds active and focused on vital core education subjects. Picture: Alun Thomas Alun Thomas

The Glades is holding a community open day with free workshops on Friday, May 31.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children from four to 14 can keep their minds active at the Explore Learning sessions.

In a country where almost half of five and six-year-olds are at risk of underperforming academically because they have a limited vocabulary - according to an Oxford University Press report - The Glades' tuition centre is helping children to stay on track.

Explore Learning is providing educational support for youngsters in maths and English through a membership programme - opened last year at The Glades and is supporting more than 250 families in the area.

To give more families the opportunity to see what it is about, there will be four, free literacy workshops running throughout the day.

Fun with Phonics from 10.30am to 11.30am is aimed at four to six-year-olds.

Put a Spring in Your Step will help seven to nine-year-olds explore grammar from noon to 1pm.

Children between nine and 11 can attend Journey to the King's Throne from 1.30pm to 2:30pm, which will help with comprehension.

And finally, 11 to 14-year-olds can take part in Analysing Poetry from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

Lydia Rose, assistant director at The Glades branch of Explore Learning, said: "Our mission is to develop and inspire fearless learners who are excited by challenges, rather than afraid of them.

"We love meeting new families in the community and sharing our passion for learning. This is our first community open day and we cannot wait to introduce more children to the wonderful world of Explore."

And Mark Haynes, director of The Glades, added: "We are delighted with the positive impact Explore Learning is making to numerous school children in the area. It offers something quite unique that is clearly benefiting the younger members of our local community.

"The free sessions this May half-term are the perfect chance for families to try out the service as well as being a great opportunity for youngsters to keep their minds active during the holidays."

Booking a place on one of the limited sessions can be done by calling 020 8291 8331.

For more information on Explore Learning's programme, membership and course information, head to https://www.explorelearning.co.uk/tuition-centre/bromley.