Extinction rebellion arrests include Beckenham man

A Beckenham man is among Extinction arrests Archant

Police in London have so far made 831 arrests and charged 42 in connection with the Extinction Rebellion protests – including one man from Beckenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Metropolitan Police said the arrests are for various alleged offences including breach of Section 14 Notice of the Public Order Act 1986, obstructing a highway and obstructing police.

Those charged include Tim Speers, 33, from Wickham Road, Beckenham.

Several more protesters have refused to give addresses and one man has refused to provide police with his date of birth and address.

Police said Parliament Square had been re-opened with protestors still active at Waterloo Bridge only.

Th3ey said officers continue their efforts to re-open Waterloo Bridge as soon as possible.

A previous count of those charged was different, and the police said this discrepancy in numbers is believed to be due to duplication.

The protestors are angry at an apparent lack of action being taken by world governments to genuinely tackle climate change. Many are predicting things have already gone too far and the planet is doomed.

The police said protestors had glued themselves to the roof of a lorry on Waterloo Bridge and caused disruption in Oxford Circus, Piccadilly Circus and Parliament Square.

The Met said its officers are working hard to re-open areas as soon as possible so that the area can be returned to normality.

They said: “We remain in frequent contact with the organisers to ensure that the serious disruption to Londoners is brought to a close as soon as possible and that only lawful and peaceful protests continue.”