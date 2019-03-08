Beckenham flat fire burns for two hours as firefighters save 11 from building

Firefighters rescued 11 people from a fire in Beckenham. Picture: @LondonFire Archant

Dozens of firefighters spent more than two hours battling a blaze at a flat in Beckenham this weekend, and rescued 11 people from the building as it burned.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in Beckenham Road at 1.30am on Saturday, June 8.

A three roomed flat on the first floor of the three-storey building was destroyed by the fire.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued four women and two men from the ground and first floors.

Another man was led to safety by crews wearing breathing apparatus via an internal staircase from the second floor.

Crews fitted him with a fire escape hood.

A further four men were rescued via a ladder from the second floor.

Two men were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews suffering smoke inhalation and another man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Station Manager Nathan Hobson, who was at the scene, said: "When firefighters arrived, it was a fully developed fire and crews worked hard to bring it under control.

"Crews carried out multiple rescues from different parts of the building."

The fire was under control by 03.44am.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Beckenham, Woodside, Bromley and West Norwood fire stations attended.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.