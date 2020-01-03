Search

Churchill Theatre, Bromley, names dressing room after record breaking Christopher Biggins

PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 January 2020

Actor Christopher Biggins is delighted a theatre dressing room is to be officially named after him after he helped break panto records. Picture: Churchill Theatre

Actor Christopher Biggins is delighted a theatre dressing room is to be officially named after him after he helped break panto records. Picture: Churchill Theatre

Aladdin, this year's pantomime at the Churchill Theatre, ends its hugely successful run on January 5 and staff celebrated the success by renaming a dressing room after its lead star.

Christopher Biggins is Widow Twankey in the Bromley panto, and was amazed by the surprise unveiling of a new plaque for the dressing room he has used during the shows run.

Each of the theatre's dressing rooms are named after legendary stage actors, such as David Garrick, Ivor Novello and Henry Irving, and now Biggins.

With more than 31,000 tickets sold and a record-breaking number of sell-out performances, Aladdin has proved to be incredibly popular with both the local residents of Bromley and those who have travelled from further afield to see Christopher, the Dame of panto royalty, in action on stage.

He said: "This is marvellous, what an honour and a surprise. It's brilliant to have played a part in Bromley's record breaking pantomime and performed in front of so many wonderful audiences."

For the last tickets, visit churchilltheatre.co.uk. Box office is 020 3285 6000.

