Plane mad Beth lands engineering dream

Beth gets to grips with the complex workings of an aircraft under Ashley's watchful eye Archant

An aircraft enthusiast and aeronautical engineering Level 3 diploma student has found a possible career in aviation taking off thanks to Biggin Hill airport.

Beth Booker has landed herself an amazing opportunity to work alongside a group of experts at one of the region's top aviation service providers.

The 17-year-old from Sevenoaks will be starting her one-day-per-week work experience programme with Falcon Flying Group in the New Year. This follows a recent visit to the firm's HQ at Biggin Hill where she met the owners and engineering team before sitting down to devise a full and personalised training schedule together.

Chief engineer at Falcon, Ashley Soares will be supervising Beth and ensuring she learns the all-important specialist skills and techniques in the maintenance of light aircraft.

He said: "Beth will be taught many specialist techniques involved in the servicing and maintaining of a range of different aircraft. She will get to know every single component that makes up an aeroplane."

Beth has been attending the Biggin Hill Festival of Flight as well as the Eastbourne Air Show for years.

She has flying in her blood with a family member working in the aerospace design sector.

She said: "At school, all I wanted to do was to work in this industry. I couldn't wait to get started. Fortunately, a course at my local college started last year and after visiting one of the college's open events, I found out all about it. It almost felt like the course had been designed around me as it included everything I wanted to learn. Now I have secured this work experience opportunity, I really feel like I have my head in the clouds. Thank you to the work experience team and my tutors at the College for finding it for me."

And Qudoos Yousuf, head of engineering at the college's Bromley Campus, added: "Our curriculum has been designed with the help of industry experts and includes a decent helping of real working experience with real employers and clients. This is because employers look for as much on-the-job training as they can find from candidates when recruiting."