Bromley return to action at Dover

Bromley manager Neil Smith

Ravens had last week off with no league game scheduled

Bromley return to action in the Vanarama National League on Saturday with a trip to Dover Athletic on Saturday.

The Ravens were without a game last weekend as the league took a break for the second round of the FA Trophy which Neil Smith’s men were not a part of.

That means the Westminster Waste Stadium side have not played since their 2-0 success at home to high-flying Wrexham on January 8.

Bromley will hope to build on that success this weekend, but know it will be tough against a Dover side who have been resurgent in recent weeks.

The Whites had struggled in the early weeks of the campaign which resulted in long-serving manager Chris Kinnear losing his job.

Andy Hessenthaler, who replaced Kinnear as Dover boss, took time to find his feet, but his team have begun to pull away from danger after going unbeaten in their last four league games.

The Whites have taken points off both leaders Leyton Orient and Wrexham during that unbeaten run which shows they will be no easy task fro Bromley this weekend.

Bromley themselves are in good form of late having won their last four in the league, something which Dover boss Andy Hessenthaler is aware of.

Hessenthaler told the Dover website: “Bromley are on a fantastic run and have beaten Wrexham and Fylde already this month so they’re going really well.

“I know Neil really well having played with him at Gillingham and he has a similar personality to me.

“Neil will be driving his team on from the line and he’s got them doing the right things at the moment.

“We’re doing the same and I’m sure he knows that because he saw our FA Trophy defeat to Harrogate Town last weekend.”

Off the pitch, Bromley also received some positive news as Andrea Ellis, found of Bromley Belles, the club’s recreational women’s team, was named National League Volunteer of the Month for December.

Ellis told the club website: “I just want to thank Bromley FC for all their support and for nominating me for this award, which I’m extremely proud to receive.

“It’s been great to see so many women, either beginners or those returning to the game playing and enjoying football every week.”

Bromley will hope to get some more success this week, this time on the pitch away to Dover.