Bromley Council pays tribute to world champion athlete Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith with the gold medal from the women's 200m at the World Championships in Doha. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Bromley Council has joined the many tributes to world champion athlete Dina Asher-Smith after her recent amazing successes.

Dina comes from Bromley and trains with Blackheath and Bromley Harriers.

The council said it wanted to formally recognise Dina's achievements and the positive effect they have on others in the borough and beyond.

Tribute was paid to her amazing achievements including gold in the women's 200m and two silver medals in the women's 100m and 100m relay at the 2019 Athletics World Championship in Doha.

In an official motion, the council also wishes her good fortune in the 2020 Olympics.

Dina was born in the borough and attended Perry Hall Primary School, Perry Hall Road, Orpington, and then Newstead Wood School, Avebury Road, Orpington, going on to study history at Kings College London where she graduated with a BA (Hons) in 2017.

She has trained and competed at Norman Park, Hayes Lane, Bromley,, since the age of eight, continuing to use it as her main training base together with her coach, John Blackie.

There she is acknowledged as an inspiration to everyone involved with Blackheath and Bromley Harriers AC, not only for her incredible achievements on the track but also her influence as a positive role model for their outstanding junior athletes. Their junior male and female teams are currently the top ranked in the country, with many of the athletes also using Norman Park as their main training base.

Bromley's Mayor, Cllr Nicholas Bennett said: "We are extremely proud and thankful for the achievements of Dina Asher-Smith and for the inspiration she undoubtedly gives to our next generation of young people both through her sport and educationally. We wanted to formally convey this and I will be writing to Dina to present her with a special copy of the resolution."

One of Dina's recent kind gestures was to donate various items of sports kit to be auctioned to benefit Bromley children who are leaving care.

Proceeds will be used to provide special housewarming gifts over and above the support given by the council.

The council has also refurbished Norman Park Athletics Track.