Man arrested in Beckenham murder investigation

Diane Dyer was killed in her Beckenham home. Picture: Met Police

Murder detectives investigating the death of a Beckenham woman have arrested a 54-year-old man.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to an address in Oakwood Avenue at about 11pm on Thursday, July 18, following concerns for a female occupant.

They found Diane Dyer, 61, who was unresponsive and suffering from head injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been informed.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating.

A post-mortem examination took place on Friday, July 19 and gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and face.

A 54-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, July 23.

He remains in custody at a north London police station while the investigation continues.

Although an arrest has been made, the police continue their public appeal for information regarding the incident. They are asked to call the incident room number on 020 8721 4054 or police on 101 quoting CAD 9363/18JUL. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.