Find out how your child’s Bromley school fared in latest GCSE league tables

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 January 2019

The Department for Education has released national Progress 8 tables. Photo by Thinkstock/Bridget c

Archant

A group of Bromley schools have been recognised as performing ‘well above’ the national average in the latest Progress 8 league tables.

The Department for Education (DforE) published its secondary school league tables on Thursday, featuring the results of students sitting GCSEs in English and maths last year.

The tables use raw GCSE results and a raft of data from the DforE to evaluate how well pupils progress in a school since starting in secondary school and sitting their exams – resulting in Progress 8 and Attainment 8 scores.

Progress 8 scores are centred around 0, with most schools within the range of -1 to +1. The data shows how many schools have missed the government’s floor standard of -0.5.

With a Progress 8 Score of +0.93, the value added score of pupils at both St Olave’s and St Saviour’s Grammar School and Newstead Wood School from primary school to GCSE were the joint highest in Bromley.

Overall performance at end of key stage 4 in 2018 (Progress 8):

‘Well above average’:

St Olave’s and St Saviour’s Grammar School: 0.93

Newstead Wood School: 0.93

Harris Girls Academy Bromley: 0.7

Langley Park School for Girls: 0.55

‘Above average’:

Bullers Wood School: 0.37

Harris Academy Beckenham: 0.33

‘Average’:

Chislehurst School for Girls: 0.18

Charles Darwin School: 0.09

Hayes School: 0.04

Harris Academy Orpington: -0.01

Darrick Wood School: -0.04

Ravens Wood School: -0.05

Bishop Justus CofE School: -0.13

‘Below average’:

Langley Park School for Boys: -0.22

The Ravensbourne School: -0.33

Coopers School: -0.38

Kemnal Technology College: -0.43

‘Well below average’:

Glebe School: -1.22

Majorie McClure School: -1.26

London South East Colleges: -2.46

Bromley Beacon Academy: -2.93

No data is available for independent schools or schools which did not have pupils sit GCSEs this year.

