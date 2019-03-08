Soultown Festival in Beckenham raising money for Demelza Hospice Care

The Soultown Festival is this year fully behind raising cash for Demelza. Picture: Soultown Archant

The Soultown Festival has chosen to support Demelza Hospice Care for Children this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The popular event - being held in Beckenham on Saturday, September 7 - is peppered with top soul and Motown performances.

Anyone going can opt into making a donation to the charityd.

Donations can also be made by visitors on the day.

Demelza Hospice Care for Children provides specialist care and emotional support for children with terminal conditions and their loved ones, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, completely free of charge, so they can enjoy their time together as a family, for as long as they have.

Soultown director Lucy Bateman said: "Demelza is an amazing place where children can go to make the most of the short lives they have. Beckenham is in one of the seven boroughs of south east London that Demelza provides care for families and we wanted to help give something back to our local community and help raise money to support the services the hospice offers."

Demelza is launching its text-to-donate service at the festival and Lucy added: "We are hoping all our festival goers will support Demelza by using the text to donate service and donate £3 on the day.

"If all 7,000 estimated visitors donated just £3, the price of a large cup of coffee to most of us, Soultown Festival would raise £21,000 to fund the ongoing care these families desperately need."

And Hayley Richardson, deputy director of fundraising at Demelza, said: "This is a great event and we are very grateful to the support Demelza has received so far. As a charity, we're almost entirely dependent on the generosity of our supporters to provide the funds that keep our services going."

The festival kicks off at noon at Croydon Road Recreation Ground and includes acts such as Jocelyn Brown, Evelyn "Champagne" King, James "D-Train" Williams and many more. The garden party will also be returning with a hand-picked selection of acts and DJs from around the world.

Tickets are available from eventbrite.co.uk or to give money to the charity, text Demelza to 70085 to donate £3.