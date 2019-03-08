Life saving defibrillator installed at crematorium

A debrillator has been installed at Beckenham Crematorium. Picture: Dignity Archant

A public defibrillator can be a life-saver for heart attack victim if reactions are fast enough, which is why these devices are popping up everywhere - even a Beckenham Crematorium.

This equipment could potentially save the lives of mourners attending funerals.

Dignity, the operator of the crematorim, has raised funds for a defibrillator through its charity partner, British Heart Foundation.

A defibrillator gives a high-energy electric shock to the heart through the chest wall to someone who is in cardiac arrest.

Staff at the crematorium have been trained to use it but it can be used by almost anyone.

Crematorium manager Nina Martin-Richmond said: "Every minute without CPR or defibrillation reduces a person's chance of surviving a cardiac arrest by around 10 per cent. We will always call an ambulance but wanted to do everything we possibly can to provide immediate help. Our partnership with British Heart Foundation has enabled us to purchase a defibrillator to be located at the crematorium for use during an emergency."