Debbie McGee joins garden party

Debbie McGee, left, joined sales exec Sara James, plus residents assocition chairman Roger Oakes, with Trecia Bryan, estate manager along with residents Ruth and Donald Wells. Picture: Andrew H Williams Andrew H Williams 2019

Strictly Come Dancing star Debbie McGee joined retired people for a summer garden party.

It took place at McCarthy and Stone's new Shepheard's House Retirement Living Plus development in Manor Park Road, Chislehurst.

The widow of television magician Paul Daniels met with homeowners and guests at the new development, which features a stylish collection of privately-owned one and two bedroom apartments.

She said: "It was an absolute pleasure to join local people for a summer garden party. I enjoyed meeting guests and staff, and it was great to see first-hand what a fantastic development Shepheard's House is and the many benefits it will bring to retirees."

Guests learned more about how they could enjoy their retirement in a quality, low maintenance apartment for those 70 and over.

Julie Ward, national sales director for McCarthy and Stone, said: "The garden party was just one example of the variety of activities we host here."