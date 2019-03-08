Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Debbie McGee joins garden party

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 August 2019

Debbie McGee, left, joined sales exec Sara James, plus residents assocition chairman Roger Oakes, with Trecia Bryan, estate manager along with residents Ruth and Donald Wells. Picture: Andrew H Williams

Debbie McGee, left, joined sales exec Sara James, plus residents assocition chairman Roger Oakes, with Trecia Bryan, estate manager along with residents Ruth and Donald Wells. Picture: Andrew H Williams

Andrew H Williams 2019

Strictly Come Dancing star Debbie McGee joined retired people for a summer garden party.

It took place at McCarthy and Stone's new Shepheard's House Retirement Living Plus development in Manor Park Road, Chislehurst.

The widow of television magician Paul Daniels met with homeowners and guests at the new development, which features a stylish collection of privately-owned one and two bedroom apartments.

She said: "It was an absolute pleasure to join local people for a summer garden party. I enjoyed meeting guests and staff, and it was great to see first-hand what a fantastic development Shepheard's House is and the many benefits it will bring to retirees."

Guests learned more about how they could enjoy their retirement in a quality, low maintenance apartment for those 70 and over.

Julie Ward, national sales director for McCarthy and Stone, said: "The garden party was just one example of the variety of activities we host here."

Most Read

Debbie McGee joins garden party

Debbie McGee, left, joined sales exec Sara James, plus residents assocition chairman Roger Oakes, with Trecia Bryan, estate manager along with residents Ruth and Donald Wells. Picture: Andrew H Williams

Endurance race hero finishes event in record time

Chris Leek and his family delighted after he sets a new record. Picture: Enduroman

Investigators visit scene in Bromley where pedestrian was killed in collision with police car

The scene where Louise Bailey, 57, was knocked down by a police car. Picture: Google

Road rage thug jailed after leaving 80-year-old victim a bloodied mess

John Dugdale attacked an elderly man. Picture: Met Police

Murdered teenager’s mum and grandmother speak out as his killer is jailed

Nyron Jean-Baptiste must serve at least 19 years in jail. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Debbie McGee joins garden party

Debbie McGee, left, joined sales exec Sara James, plus residents assocition chairman Roger Oakes, with Trecia Bryan, estate manager along with residents Ruth and Donald Wells. Picture: Andrew H Williams

Endurance race hero finishes event in record time

Chris Leek and his family delighted after he sets a new record. Picture: Enduroman

Investigators visit scene in Bromley where pedestrian was killed in collision with police car

The scene where Louise Bailey, 57, was knocked down by a police car. Picture: Google

Road rage thug jailed after leaving 80-year-old victim a bloodied mess

John Dugdale attacked an elderly man. Picture: Met Police

Murdered teenager’s mum and grandmother speak out as his killer is jailed

Nyron Jean-Baptiste must serve at least 19 years in jail. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Bromley Times

Debbie McGee joins garden party

Debbie McGee, left, joined sales exec Sara James, plus residents assocition chairman Roger Oakes, with Trecia Bryan, estate manager along with residents Ruth and Donald Wells. Picture: Andrew H Williams

T20: Kent put to sword by Somerset duo

Tom Banton of Somerset (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Rain, wind and potential thunderstorms

Three women shelter from a heavy rain and hail storm under a tree in London, on the first day of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Endurance race hero finishes event in record time

Chris Leek and his family delighted after he sets a new record. Picture: Enduroman

T20: Kent Spitfires face Taunton test against Somerset

Kent assistant head coach Allan Donald (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists