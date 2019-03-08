Deadpan comic Stewart Francis brings farewell tour to Bromley

It's the final chance to see Stewart Francis live in Bromley. Picture: Stewart Francis Archant

He is perhaps best known to Brits as the deadpan Canadian comic on Mock the Week who likes to do a string of one-liners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Now Stewart Francis has decided this is the time for his Into the Punset final tour and it is coming to Bromley on October 26.

With appearances just about everywhere, this is promised to be a farewell tour.

He has been on Live at the Apollo and Crackerjack, but now Stewart brings his last tour to the Churchill.

Winner of Dave's Funniest Joke Of The Fringe, this hugely successful one-liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the past decade, thanks to his perfectly crafted gags and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.

Now it's time to sit back and enjoy his excellent jokes for the last time, on the last leg of his farewell tour.

Stewart has received international acclaim in the US and his native Canada, as well as here in the UK.

He has appeared on Celebrity Mastermind, Not Going Out, Dave's One Night Stand, and C4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats.

He said: "For me, it's a happy conclusion as I've left the best until last.

"I'm thrilled to bits with what I have and it's nice to go out on a high, like when the athlete that throws the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl then retires."

Stewart hopes his farewell will be remembered, and said: "I've been doing it in Canada, my home and native land, where I got to workshop it and get it into my brain. I write solely for British audiences, so I was doing jokes there that I knew full well the Canadian audiences wouldn't really appreciate. But I had fun with it by stepping back from the joke to tell them what I'm going for in it and when I repeated it that would generally be a nice moment. There'd be some sarcastic laughs . . . but what are drunks like?"

His performances are joke-heavy shows such as Tour De Francis, Pun Gent and Outstanding In His Field. And at the Edinburgh Festival of 2012, he won the Dave Joke of the Fringe award for: "You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks."

He said: "From my perspective, British and Irish audiences are so comedy savvy, so I don't have to pull a big cheesy smile after every punchline to let you know that the joke's over and you can now feel free to laugh."

And on his future, Stewart said: "I'm going to step away from comedy and focus on acting, which is another passion. When you're a comedian, casting directors can be a bit lazy and think, 'well he's just a comedian' but I'm not.

"I think I have some significant acting chops and I want to prove that to myself and to the world."

And he is determined to not ignore the claim this is a farewell only to return a year or so later.

He said: "I have way too much respect for the audience to do something like that. People don't know me well enough to know how much I value the crowd and how much I appreciate their time.

"Even if I did want to come back, I wouldn't do it, I'd get a job doing what I needed to do, because I try to be a man of my word.

"Sadly we live in a world where there's all this cynicism and some people might believe that it's just a publicity thing. It's not. Andy Kaufman is dead, he's not coming back, and this is my last tour."

Tickets are available from churchilltheatre.co.uk or the box office on 020 3285 6000.