Lee Ryan joins Rip it Up - The '70s, coming to Dartford and Bromley

Melody Thornton, Louis Smith and Rachel Stevens will be joined by Lee Ryan. Picture: TCB Group Archant

The army of Blue fans will be delighted Lee Ryan has joined Louis Smith, Rachel Stevens and Melody Thornton for a tour of jukebox theatre show Rip It Up - The '70s coming to Dartford and Bromley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The singer-songwriter and actor is adding his stunning vocal talents to the latest incarnation of the smash hit show, which brings the soundtrack of arguably popular music's greatest decade to life in a feast of song and dance.

The Rip it Up series has already see the 1950s and 60s done, and now it's the turn of glam rock to be remembered.

Lee, Olympic gymnast Louis, Rachel from S Club 7 and Pussycat Doll Melody sing and dance to all-time classics from the era that brought the sounds of disco, glam rock, punk, funk, new wave and reggae into the mainstream alongside bold fashion statements such as hot pants, flares, crop tops, jumpsuits, platform shoes, maxi-dresses and even tartan suits.

Lee's credits include representing the United Kingdom with Blue at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest, and joining the cast of EastEnders in 2017.

He partnered professional dancer Nadyaa Bychkova during the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

He said: "I heard so much about the previous Rip It Up tours, as well as the show's sell-out West End run, that the chance to sing so many classic 70s songs in this amazing new production is something I have looked forward to."

Having starred in the UK tours for both Rip it Up - The 50s and Rip It Up - The 60s, Louis Smith is one of Britain's sporting superstars, having shot to fame at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 by winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse, and silver medals at both the London 2012 and Rio De Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

After the London 2012 Olympics, Louis took part in and won that year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy with his professional dance partner Flavia Cacace.

He also won the Strictly Christmas Special in 2014 with his professional dance partner Aliona Vilani.

Louis said: "Every night during the Rip It Up tours I tell people these shows are the hardest thing I have ever done - even harder than competing at the Olympics and Strictly.

"I'm not sure everyone believes me, but I'm telling the truth. But I love dancing and relish a challenge, so I am so happy to be part of the new Rip It Up - The 70s show. I always look forward to seeing everybody on the dance floor."

Former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens joins the Rip It Up team having also enjoyed success on Strictly Come Dancing.

Rachel and her professional dance partner Vincent Simone narrowly missed out lifting the Glitterball Trophy during the eighth series of Strictly, finishing as runners-up in the final.

Rachel and Vincent also achieved a then-record of 25 perfect 10s during the series.

Rachel said, "Dancing has played such an important role in my life. Like Louis, Strictly was one of the best experiences of my life, so I'm really looking forward to being involved in such an amazing production.

"And what's not to love about the music and fashion of the 70s? It's going to be so much fun."

Also making her Rip It Up debut alongside Rachel is Melody Thornton, key member of multiplatinum-selling pop juggernaut Pussycat Dolls, who sold an astonishing 70 million records worldwide.

As the youngest member of the group, Melody was affectionately given the nickname Baby Doll.

Tickets are on sale now, available from www.ripituptheshow.com

VIP ticket packages will also be available, offering fans the chance to meet Lee, Louis, Rachel and Melody and receive a VIP tour laminate and a signed photo.

The dates for Rip It Up -The 70s are September 15 for The Orchard Theatre, Dartford and October 27 at Churchill Theatre, Bromley.