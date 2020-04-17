Search

Bromley’s Hero of the Week: Sweet shop boss delivering essentials for free

PUBLISHED: 09:10 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 17 April 2020

Call Darren to place order for your essential needs. Picture: Darren Springer

Call Darren to place order for your essential needs. Picture: Darren Springer

Archant

Despite the UK being in lockdown, one Bromley shopkeeper is determined to keep busy and is delivering supplies to those in need.

Bromley has long been one of the top 50 shopping destinations in the country and with pretty much all the shops closed, some in the town are determined to keep fighting back.

Your Bromley Business Improvement District, known as BID, has seen some great stories of local business owners using innovative ways to help adapt.

One of them has been hailed a hero by the organisation – he is Darren Springer from the Mr Simms Olde Sweet Shoppe in the town.

He has been tirelessly helping out those in need by offering free deliveries of essentials together with Easter eggs.

Darren said: “The minute I heard of the lockdown and people not being able to get essentials, I knew I had to step in and help.

“Although I sell sweets and chocolates, I knew I needed to diversify to help those that needed my help. So, I bought some supplies of hand sanitiser, toilet rolls and some food items that I have been delivering in the local area free of charge. I think we need to stick together during these very uncertain times.”

Your Bromley promotes the town centre supporting and growing businesses within the area and the local economy. Instead of working to attract people into Bromley due to the lockdown, it has had to adapt quickly.

Its current priority is on helping businesses survive this crisis and supporting initiatives to protect premises.

Frances Forrest, BID manager, said: “It’s great seeing the Bromley community come together and support one another, from fresh food and essentials deliveries to local businesses offering free legal or financial advice. Your Bromley has been working hard to support our businesses and local communities by acting as a central hub for all

organisations who play a part, and we look forward to seeing everyone back in Bromley town centre when we have the all-clear.”

Darren was made Bromley’s Hero of the Week by BID. To place an order ring Darren on 0208 249 2222.

