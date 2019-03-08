Is it really so hard to believe in unicorns in Bromley?

I Believe in Unicorns is set in the world of books. Picture: Richard Davenport Archant

It has been called breathtakingly brilliant and utterly charming - this is I Believe in Unicorns.

It is arriving at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley, next month.

Michael Morpurgo's famed and highly popular work will be performed by renowned storyteller Danyah Miller on October 9 and 10.

Mr Morpurgo said of her: "Danyah's performance is a tour de force.

"The show is moving and memorable, a glorious example of the magic of storytelling. I didn't like it, I loved it."

Olivier Award nominated Wizard Presents brings best-selling children's author Morpurgo's enchanting tale to life, in a magical interactive show set in a library filled with books.

It is being directed by multi award winner Dani Parr and designed by Kate Bunce.

I Believe In Unicorns is produced in association with Watford Palace Theatre and Royal and Derngate Northampton.

It will arriving in town direct from a successful run at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival where it has received four and five star reviews, and following two London West End seasons at the Vaudeville Theatre.

There was also a memorable performance at the Royal Festival Hall as part of Imagine Children's Festival.

I Believe In Unicorns was first performed at the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has since been seen and enjoyed by more than 75,000 people worldwide.

For those who don't know, this amusing performance is a tale about the power of books. The play centres on a brave young boy called Tomas who loves playing in the mountains but hates reading and school.

His world is turned upside down the day he meets the Unicorn and the Unicorn Lady in his local library.

This one-woman show is an interactive, enchanting play which sparks the imagination of both children and adults.

The show won an Argus Angel Award for Artistic Excellence at the Brighton

Festival 2014 and a Family Arts Festival Audience Choice Award in 2015.

Danyah Miller has also performed Kika's Birthday at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018. Her biographical wonder show Perfectly Imperfect Women was a box office hit at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017. She is an award-winning performer who works internationally and won an Audience Choice Award for Get Creative Family Arts Festival in 2015.

In addition to I Believe in Unicorns she also performed in Why the Whales Came by Morpurgo. He is a great champion of Danyah and enjoys her interpretation of his work.

Morpurgo added: "Danyah's one of the great storytellers in this country - she brings stories to life in the most enchanting way."

Danyah was a course leader at the International School of Storytelling for more than a decade. For three years she was a regular contributor on BBC Three Counties Radio and recorded a five-part version of The Snow Queen for BBC Radio Solent. She trained at Lecoq in Paris.

I believe in Unicorns is an emotional tale suitable for those aged about five to 11.

Michael said: "The show has captured the heart of the book. I think it has taken it further. That is what is so magical about this show - it takes you to different stories. I have never seen spontaneity taken to this extent and that is what draws the audience in. It feels so special."

The story is set against the backdrop of war-torn Europe and explores the power of stories to transform lives.

After Tomas, who is just eight and hates school, books and stories, is forced by his mother to visit the library, he hears the magical tales that the Unicorn Lady spins and it is this that takes hold of his life.

The books make themselves part of him and changing the course of his life forever and even makes him believe in unicorns.

I Believe in Unicorns at Churchill Theatre, Bromley, on October 9 and 10.

Tickets from churchilltheatre.co.uk, or box office on 020 3285 6000, or email to tickets@churchilltheatre.co.uk