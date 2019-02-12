EastEnders star Richard Blackwood visits Chislehurst School

Richard Blackwood with Chislehurst School for Girls students. Photo: Chislehurst School Archant

Dancing on Ice star and EastEnders actor Richard Blackwood visited Chislehurst School for Girls today, Thurdsay, February 14, giving an inspirational speech.

The 46-year-old was at the school to speak to the Spring Year 11 Rewards assembly.

Students in Year 11 met and chatted to Richard and received their rewards from him.

Students were handed certificates from the science department for their excellent attendance and outstanding attitude.

Headteacher Karen Raven said: “We are very proud of their positive mindset and the resilience shown throughout this challenging year of their school life.

“As we know this final GCSE year is demanding for all young people.

“Our girls worked hard to manage their GCSE studies and extra-curricular activities in order to ensure they are fully rounded young people.

“We look forward to seeing them back in our sixth form in September and thank Richard for helping to inspire and motivate our community.”