Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

Ravens were well beaten by Daggers away from home at the weekend

Neil Smith struggled to hide his frustration after watching Bromley lose 3-0 at Dagenham & Redbridge in the Vanarama National League.

The Ravens fell behind early on at Daggers, with Angelo Balanta heading home for the hosts in just the third minute.

The Westminster Waste Stadium outfit fell further behind 11 minutes later, with Conor Wilkinson nodding a free-kick past David Gregory.

Bromley went close to pulling one back in the 71st minute when JJ Hooper diverted Omar Bugiel’s header towards goal, but was denied by a brilliant reaction save from Elliot Justham.

And less than 60 seconds later, the Ravens conceded a third when substitute Chike Kandi netted from 25 yards after the away defence backed off the forward.

In truth, it was a turgid display from the Westminster Waste Stadium side and boss Smith was angry with what he saw.

“I was disappointed with the performance, especially to go 2-0 down so quickly,” he said.

“Dagenham is a place where we’ve not had much luck in the past, but we thought after playing like we did at Harrogate Town on Tuesday, where we were strong and only lost to a last-minute penalty, that we could put up a fight up, but we had no fight on Saturday.”

Bromley face a quick turnaround, with Smith’s men due to host Chesterfield on Tuesday night.

And the Ravens boss understands exactly where his side must improve as they look to move on from Saturday’s heavy loss.

“We need to work on set-pieces because we conceded the first two goals from free-kicks,” he added.

“Saturday was one of our worst performances of the season and it’s not often I can say that about the boys.”