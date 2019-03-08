Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 08:45 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 11 March 2019

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ravens were well beaten by Daggers away from home at the weekend

Neil Smith struggled to hide his frustration after watching Bromley lose 3-0 at Dagenham & Redbridge in the Vanarama National League.

The Ravens fell behind early on at Daggers, with Angelo Balanta heading home for the hosts in just the third minute.

The Westminster Waste Stadium outfit fell further behind 11 minutes later, with Conor Wilkinson nodding a free-kick past David Gregory.

Bromley went close to pulling one back in the 71st minute when JJ Hooper diverted Omar Bugiel’s header towards goal, but was denied by a brilliant reaction save from Elliot Justham.

And less than 60 seconds later, the Ravens conceded a third when substitute Chike Kandi netted from 25 yards after the away defence backed off the forward.

In truth, it was a turgid display from the Westminster Waste Stadium side and boss Smith was angry with what he saw.

“I was disappointed with the performance, especially to go 2-0 down so quickly,” he said.

“Dagenham is a place where we’ve not had much luck in the past, but we thought after playing like we did at Harrogate Town on Tuesday, where we were strong and only lost to a last-minute penalty, that we could put up a fight up, but we had no fight on Saturday.”

Bromley face a quick turnaround, with Smith’s men due to host Chesterfield on Tuesday night.

And the Ravens boss understands exactly where his side must improve as they look to move on from Saturday’s heavy loss.

“We need to work on set-pieces because we conceded the first two goals from free-kicks,” he added.

“Saturday was one of our worst performances of the season and it’s not often I can say that about the boys.”

Related articles

Most Read

Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

St Christopher’s Hospice needs sponsored walkers

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Serving Bromley police officer Michael Burgess kicked out for ‘gross misconduct’

New Scotland Yard in central London.

Brian Blessed relives his life on stage

Larger than life

Maggie’s moment of lust with ex-PM

*** Image embargoed for publication until Tuesday 3rd June 2008 *** Picture Shows: l-r PATRICIA HORNSBY-SMITH (Sylvestra Le Touzel), TED HEATH (Samuel West) and MARGARET THATCHER (Andrea Riseborough). (c) Great Meadow Productions TX BBC Four, Thursday 12th June 2008 WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to Terms of Use of BBC Digital Picture Service. In particular, this image may only be used during the publicity period for the purpose of publicising 'MARGARET THATCHER - THE LONG WALK TO FINCHLEY' and provided the BBC/Great Meadow Productions is credited. Any use of this image on the internet or for any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising or other commercial uses, requires the prior written approval of Great Meadow Productions.

Most Read

Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

St Christopher’s Hospice needs sponsored walkers

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Serving Bromley police officer Michael Burgess kicked out for ‘gross misconduct’

New Scotland Yard in central London.

Brian Blessed relives his life on stage

Larger than life

Maggie’s moment of lust with ex-PM

*** Image embargoed for publication until Tuesday 3rd June 2008 *** Picture Shows: l-r PATRICIA HORNSBY-SMITH (Sylvestra Le Touzel), TED HEATH (Samuel West) and MARGARET THATCHER (Andrea Riseborough). (c) Great Meadow Productions TX BBC Four, Thursday 12th June 2008 WARNING: Use of this copyright image is subject to Terms of Use of BBC Digital Picture Service. In particular, this image may only be used during the publicity period for the purpose of publicising 'MARGARET THATCHER - THE LONG WALK TO FINCHLEY' and provided the BBC/Great Meadow Productions is credited. Any use of this image on the internet or for any other purpose whatsoever, including advertising or other commercial uses, requires the prior written approval of Great Meadow Productions.

Latest from the Bromley Times

Cancer help as Macmillan bus comes to Orpington and Bromley

The Macmillan bus is in town to give advice on cancer. Photo: Joe D Miles

St Christopher’s Hospice needs sponsored walkers

Sam and her group last year. Photo: Sam Packham

Smith slams Bromley display in defeat to Dagenham

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brian Blessed relives his life on stage

Larger than life

Bromley hope to hit back at Daggers

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists