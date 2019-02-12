Bromley hope to hit back at Daggers

Bromley manager Neil Smith (pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Bromley will hope to avoid a third straight defeat in the Vanarama National League when they visit Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ravens suffered late heartbreak on Tuesday night as they were beaten by a stoppage-time penalty in a 1-0 defeat at Harrogate Town.

Having seemingly looked on course for a good point away from home, Neil Smith’s men were dealt a blow when one of their players handled the ball in the box.

Jack Muldoon stepped up to take the spot kick for Harrogate, calmly slotting past David Gregory to send the Westminster Waste Stadium side crashing to defeat.

That loss followed another disappointing result on Saturday as Bromley went down 2-0 at home to Boreham Wood.

The Ravens conceded the opening goal in the 41st minute, with Ralston Gabriel on target for Wood.

With Smith’s men pushing for an equaliser late on, Wood took full advantage to double their lead through Idris Kanu in the 90th minute.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Bromley against a Wood side who had been without a win in their previous nine games before Saturday and boss Smith expressed his frustration at his side’s disappointment.

He told the club website: “In the first half into a very strong wind, we tried to get the ball down and play against a team who are very fit and physical.

“We countered their threats, but from a set-piece, which is what we knew they were good at, they scored from the rebound.

“In the second half, we had the wind behind us, but we lacked the quality in the final third and the desire to get in behind a defender.

“We had chances, but it was one of those days where you huff and puff, but lack a clinical edge.

“We didn’t feel at all threatened by Boreham Wood, but they work on set-pieces and they have a lot of tall players, so they are dangerous in those areas.

“When we got the ball on the floor, we looked alright, but there was no killer instinct at the end of it.”

Bromley will be aiming to put a week of disappointment when they visit a Dagenham side whose form has been mixed in recent weeks.

When the sides met earlier in the season, the Ravens went down 2-0 at the Westminster Waste Stadium in November.

And with that defeat occuring not too long ago, Smith’s men may be looking for an element of revenge.