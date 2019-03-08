Crystal Palace Subway grant could mean full restoration - eventually

The stunning Crystal Palace Subway could be fully restored.

A cash injection means the future of the Crystal Palace Subway now looks rosier.

The successful grant fund application will enable restoration work for the building to go ahead.

Bromley Council says it is the gem which is literally hidden under the road in Crystal Palace Parade.

During the 1860s, this arched subway led passengers from the station to the Crystal Palace, a giant glass exhibition centre which of course burnt down in the 1930s.

But now optimism about the future of the subway is higher than it has been for years.

It is set to receive a grant of £2.34m towards its restoration.

The council hopes the strategic investment funding will trigger further restoration cash to secure the subway's future and enable Historic England's "at risk" status to be removed.

The subway is a Grade II listed building in extensive disrepair.

The authority said that whilst the confirmation of the grant relies on the support of all 33 London boroughs, including the City of London, and will not be confirmed until mid-November, the grant panel's recommendation is testament to the increasing recognition of the international importance of Crystal Palace's heritage.

Councillor Peter Morgan, executive councillor for renewal, recreation and housing, said: "This is excellent news - the progress made to ensure the future of the subway is also testament to what can be achieved when organisations big and small work together.

"Since 2014 the Friends group, Bromley Council and Historic England have worked in partnership to enable each other to get the best outcome for this building, for the benefit of local people and the nation as a whole. Finally securing this grant will be a great exemplar of what can be achieved when people come together."

The Crystal Palace Subway has a dedicated Friends group and is one of the most popular Open House sites in London.

In 2017 the subway hosted 3,507 visitors as part of Open House London, making it the sixth most visited venue out of the 838 sites that took part.

Information on the Friends of Crystal Palace Subway is available at www.cpsubway.org.uk/