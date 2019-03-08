Rebuilt Crystal Palace Park cafe officially opened

The new fully redeveloped Crystal Palace Park Café has been officially opened by deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and skills Jules Pipe.

The ground floor hosts the main café space, with the upstairs room available for private hire and community use.

Advance commercial bookings for the upstairs space are being limited to a maximum of 50per cent of the room hire each year, ensuring that community, voluntary and charitable activity is at the heart of café life.

The café operator is Brown & Green, an experienced local business which is already an integral part of the Crystal Palace community.

Councillor Pipe said: "I am really pleased to see this new café and community space open. This marks the final phase of the programme of immediate improvement work in the park by the London Borough of Bromley, to which the Mayor of London contributed £2million - the biggest investment by the mayor in a borough-run park in a decade. I'm sure this will become a popular attraction for locals and visitors."

And Councillor Peter Morgan, executive member for renewal, recreation and housing, added: "The council continues to pursue the delivery of the park's regeneration plan and expects to submit the outline planning application by the end of the year. Meanwhile I am sure that local residents and visitors to the park alike will enjoy the exceptional new park café."

Designed by Chris Dyson Architects, it was funded by a grant from the Mayor of London and Bromley Council.

The architects said: "Our concept for the new Crystal Palace café was to clad the structure in cedar shingles, referencing the scaled skin of the Grade I listed dinosaur sculptures at the opposite end of the lake. The café has four active façades, with generous glazing providing expansive views of the dinosaur sculptures and panoramic views over the park."

The new café was part of a park-wide improvement scheme which is now complete and includes improved access, conservation of the most endangered Grade I listed dinosaurs, restoration of the historic Sphinxes and South Terrace steps, and a new skate park.