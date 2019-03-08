New post office opened by MP Jo Johnson

Jo Johnson officially opened the post office inside McColl's. Photo: Jo Johnson © Brian Aldrich

The closure of post offices has long been criticised but a new one has just been opened in Orpington by local MP Jo Johnson.

It was decided a new unit was needed in Crofton Lane and inside a McColl’s was chosen.

The new branch offers customers services including posting letters and parcels as well as collecting and returning online shopping items.

A wide range of banking services are also available including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Mr Johnson said: “I often hear from my constituents not just how much they rely on the vital services that post offices provide, but how much they value branches as real community hubs.

“I’m pleased to officially open this new branch which will serve the area around Crofton Lane seven days a week, meaning the services that local people need and want are easily accessible at the heart of the community.”