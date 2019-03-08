Search

Road rage thug jailed after leaving 80-year-old victim a bloodied mess

PUBLISHED: 16:02 07 August 2019

John Dugdale attacked an elderly man. Picture: Met Police

John Dugdale attacked an elderly man. Picture: Met Police

A thug who left an 80-year-old man a mass of facial bruises has been jailed for 16 months.

The pensioner was left battered and bruised after being knocked into a wall. Picture: Met PoliceThe pensioner was left battered and bruised after being knocked into a wall. Picture: Met Police

John Edward Dugdale, 56, pleaded guilty via virtual court at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 24 to one count of grievous bodily harm.

On Tuesday, August 6 he was jailed by Croydon Crown Court.

The court was told on Sunday, April 21 at around 8pm, the victim and his wife were walking home along Parish Lane, Penge.

A silver car abruptly stopped as they were crossing the road, almost hitting them.

John Dugdale's victim. Picture: Met PoliceJohn Dugdale's victim. Picture: Met Police

The driver of the car and the victim then had a verbal altercation, before the Dugdale pulled over at the side of the road and shoved the man in the back.

He hit a brick wall as he fell, causing multiple injuries and appeared covered in blood when attended to by paramedics.

The driver sped away from the scene.

The victim was unconscious for around two minutes and, has since said he does not remember the assault, just the altercation that happened moments before.

Dugdale, of Wickham Road, Croydon, handed himself in to a south London police station on Wednesday, May 22 and was charged with grievous bodily harm the next day.

After he was sentenced, Det Con Luke Thomson said: "The victim suffered horrific injuries as a result of a completely needless attack that could have almost cost him his life.

"We're happy to have secured this sentencing and hope it gives the victim some small measure of comfort as he continues to recover from the attack."

