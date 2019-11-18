Search

Man admits murdering his girlfriend at her Beckenham flat

PUBLISHED: 18:30 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 18 November 2019

David McCorkell has admitted murdering Diane Dyer. Picture: Met Police

David McCorkell has admitted murdering Diane Dyer. Picture: Met Police

A man has admitted murdering his girlfriend and now faces a life sentence.

Diane Dyer died at her home in Beckenham. Picture: Met Police

David McCorkell, 54, of no fixed address, confessed to killing his partner at her home in Beckenham.

She had been found at the flat in July with fatal head injuries.

McCorkell appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday, November 18 and admitted the murder of Diane Dyer.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 11pm on Thursday, July 18 to a residential address in Oakwood Avenue, following concerns for a female occupant.

The 61-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and face.

McCorkell, who had been in a relationship with Dyer for two months, was charged with murder after he was arrested on July 23.

He will now be sentenced at the Old Bailey on December 18.

