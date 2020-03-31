Search

Advanced search

Crystal Palace FC’s massive academy plans in Beckenham approved

PUBLISHED: 13:29 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 31 March 2020

An artist's impression of how the new Crystal Palace academy could look. Picture: LDRS

An artist's impression of how the new Crystal Palace academy could look. Picture: LDRS

Archant

Crystal Palace Football Club’s plans for a new and expanded football academy capable of catering for hundreds of budding young athletes have been approved.

An artist's impression of the new academy. Picture: LDRSAn artist's impression of the new academy. Picture: LDRS

Bromley’s development control board has authorised the Premier League club’s plans to radically develop the site at Copers Cope Road, Beckenham, on a plot of land that currently includes Gambados indoor playground.

The vast plans will see the construction of a full-size covered pitch; a full-size 3G pitch; a full-size “show” pitch with seating for up to 500 spectators; and six grass training pitches.

According to the club, new educational facilities will also be built, with up to five classrooms, lecture rooms and meeting spaces.

Talking to members of the committee, Crystal Palace Football Club chairman Steve Parish said the creation of the new category one academy would keep up to 220 “young men active off the streets”.

An artist's impression of how the new Crystal Palace academy could look. Picture: LDRSAn artist's impression of how the new Crystal Palace academy could look. Picture: LDRS

“Most of these kids won’t make it to pro footballers, but we aim to give them the best possible life experience,” Mr Parish said, emphasising the role the club would play in educating academy members.

Mr Parish added the current site was “ramshackle and run down”, with “terrible” boundaries and “awful security”.

“I genuinely believe it’ll be a vast improved site,” he said.

“All in all it will be a wonderful beautifully looked after park, forever really.”

According to council documents, more than 200 letters objecting to the proposal were received.

However, because a significant number of objections relating to the loss of Gambado’s Play Centre did not contain an address of the sender they couldn’t be logged by the authority.

The council also received three petitions with more than 442 signatures from patrons of Gambado’s Play Centre who opposed the loss of the facility.

On the flip side, nearly 550 letters of support were received for Crystal Palace’s proposal.

A common concern for residents was the height of the indoor football field ceiling, which peaks at 19 metres, and prompted Cllr William Huntington-Thresher to ask about it.

“The reason it’s that high is, fundamentally, we don’t want balls hitting the roof,” Mr Parish said.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Bromley

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Grants available from Co-op Foundation to help young face grief

The grants will help young people in Bromley cope with grief. Picture: Co-op Foundation

Crystal Palace FC’s massive academy plans in Beckenham approved

An artist's impression of how the new Crystal Palace academy could look. Picture: LDRS

Bromley Council appeals for volunteers to help those in coronavirus isolation

Cllr Diane Smith is calling for Bromley people to volunteer to help those in self-isolation. Picture: Bromley Council

LSEC students helping to keep foodbanks topped up

Student David Harris checks over the latest batch of supplies ready to be delivered to local foodbanks. Picture: LSEC

Most Read

Coronavirus case confirmed in Bromley

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Grants available from Co-op Foundation to help young face grief

The grants will help young people in Bromley cope with grief. Picture: Co-op Foundation

Crystal Palace FC’s massive academy plans in Beckenham approved

An artist's impression of how the new Crystal Palace academy could look. Picture: LDRS

Bromley Council appeals for volunteers to help those in coronavirus isolation

Cllr Diane Smith is calling for Bromley people to volunteer to help those in self-isolation. Picture: Bromley Council

LSEC students helping to keep foodbanks topped up

Student David Harris checks over the latest batch of supplies ready to be delivered to local foodbanks. Picture: LSEC

Latest from the Bromley Times

Wednesday lunchtime pub quiz

Test your general knowledge in our pub quiz. Picture: PA

LSEC students helping to keep foodbanks topped up

Student David Harris checks over the latest batch of supplies ready to be delivered to local foodbanks. Picture: LSEC

Health experts: Newsprint is safe from coronavirus

Dr Hilary Jones says newspapers are an essential service and if someone picks them up and delivers them to a doorstep or letterbox they are safe. Picture: PA

Grants available from Co-op Foundation to help young face grief

The grants will help young people in Bromley cope with grief. Picture: Co-op Foundation

Crystal Palace FC’s massive academy plans in Beckenham approved

An artist's impression of how the new Crystal Palace academy could look. Picture: LDRS
Drive 24