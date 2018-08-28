Kings Meadow crowdfund scheme for new playground

Cllr Morgan, Caroline Navin, chairwoman of Kings Meadow Friends, Cllr Turner, Kate Carr, Kings Meadow Friends committee member, Cllr Gareth Allat and Cllr Kira Gabbert gather to celebrate the new play equipment. Photo: Bromley Council Archant

Bromley Council is backing a crowdfunding scheme to improve the range of play equipment in Kings Meadow Burnt Ash Lane.

It is being run by the Friends of Kings Meadow, and has set out to find £5,500 of the total £70,000 required.

This will then pay for improvement to the existing facilities and cover associated increased maintenance costs.

At this stage, Bromley Council plans to contribute £15,000 from its Community Fund with the balance coming from grant funding.

Councillor Kira Gabbert, executive assistant environment and community services, said: “Friends groups all over the borough are helping to raise much needed funds by securing grants and sponsorship to improve green spaces.

“They are also very much involved with the practical side and anyone who would like a say in their local park could either join an existing group or if there isn’t one, set a group up with our help and support.”

And Caroline Navin, chairwoman of Friends of Kings Meadow, added: “Any amount is gratefully received as it all counts towards our final target. A small donation by many people can achieve so much. Achieving donations of £5,500 would mean we are one step closer to realising our ultimate goal of a playground with equipment for all ages and abilities – from younger children right up to pre-teens, ensuring that those with mobility issues are catered for too. It will be the hub of the community.”

The exact equipment will be decided once a playground designer has been appointed and it is expected that the project will be completed by the end of next year.

It could include swings, climbing frames and features to encourage imaginative play, such as moats, drawbridges, mounds, tunnels and colourful markings.

It will also help to build a stronger community with seating designed to encourage people to spend time in the park, getting to know their neighbours.

The authority said should the full amount of funding not be raised through all the different sources highlighted, all contributions that have been secured will go towards smaller park improvements.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.spacehive.com/kingsmeadowbr1