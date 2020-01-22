Search

Advanced search

Bromley Council responds after landmark court judgement on 'Traveller ban'

PUBLISHED: 14:42 22 January 2020

The decision was made at the Court of Appeal. Picture: Lachlan Leeming

The decision was made at the Court of Appeal. Picture: Lachlan Leeming

Archant

Bromley Council has indicated it won't appeal against a landmark judgement on its bid to ban Travellers from staying on public land in the borough.

Cllr Kate Lymer. Picture: Bromley CouncilCllr Kate Lymer. Picture: Bromley Council

The authority's case was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, January 21, with judges ruling that "borough wide injunctions are inherently problematic", in a result that could have ramifications for Travellers and councils across the country.

Bromley, backed by seven other local authorities, had appealed against a High Court ruling which overturned their move to ban encampments in the borough.

In a statement following Tuesday's judgement, the council confirmed it has no plans to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Councillor Kate Lymer, executive member for public protection and enforcement, said: "Nobody is above the law - there should be no doubt that the council will continue to protect all its parks and greenspaces using the range of legal measures available to it.

"The injunction prohibiting the depositing of waste remains in place. We note the court's decision and will need to take time to reflect on the implications of the judgement in the coming days.

"Whilst a longer term injunction has not been granted, land owners and local authorities continue to have a range of options to stop unauthorised encampments."

The council first successfully obtained a court injunction in August 2018 which banned "unauthorised encampments" on public land in the borough.

The council argued that this was a bid to prevent the "environmental harm and associated costs" of repairing damage, which the authority said had previously occurred at camp sites.

However, campaign group London Gypsies and Travellers successfully challenged the injunction in May last year, arguing that it unfairly targeted a section of the community.

It was instead ruled that the scope of the injunction would be vastly reduced, to include just fly-tipping or dumping waste.

London Gypsies and Travellers, which opposed the latest court action as well and provided legal representation "substantially pro bono", welcomed the decision on Tuesday.

"We are extremely pleased with this result and proud to have been involved in such an important case which advances the recognition and protection of the nomadic way of life in the UK," LGT chief executive Debby Kennett said.

"The judgement sets a high standard for councils seeking injunctions and stresses the need to put in place adequate and safe provision.

"We are keen to work with councils to explore alternatives to evictions and injunctions, such as negotiated stopping."

In their ruling, judges stated the move to ban encampments could "comprise a potential breach of both the European Convention on Human Rights and the Equality Act".

It was also ruled that existing legislation and case law "make plain that the Gypsy and Traveller community have an enshrined freedom not to stay in one place but to move from one place to another".

Most Read

Carpet king Lord Harris meets Bromley businesess to discuss future worries

Lord Harris with some of the FSB group from Bromley. Picture: Piyush Patel

Bromley Council responds after landmark court judgement on ‘Traveller ban’

The decision was made at the Court of Appeal. Picture: Lachlan Leeming

Bromley 20-year-old desperately needs bone marrow transplant

Steven with his mum Marie. They hope Bromley Times readers can help in his appeal for a bone marrow donor. Picture: Marie Young

Nine David Bowie landmarks in Bromley every fan can visit in just over an hour

The late great David Bowie on stage. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Orpington police officer jailed for helping crime ring

Hayley Cloud

Most Read

Carpet king Lord Harris meets Bromley businesess to discuss future worries

Lord Harris with some of the FSB group from Bromley. Picture: Piyush Patel

Bromley Council responds after landmark court judgement on ‘Traveller ban’

The decision was made at the Court of Appeal. Picture: Lachlan Leeming

Bromley 20-year-old desperately needs bone marrow transplant

Steven with his mum Marie. They hope Bromley Times readers can help in his appeal for a bone marrow donor. Picture: Marie Young

Nine David Bowie landmarks in Bromley every fan can visit in just over an hour

The late great David Bowie on stage. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Orpington police officer jailed for helping crime ring

Hayley Cloud

Latest from the Bromley Times

Ombudsman rules Bromley Council at fault for delay over homeless family

Bromley Council has apologised. Picture: Steve Poston

Bromley Council responds after landmark court judgement on ‘Traveller ban’

The decision was made at the Court of Appeal. Picture: Lachlan Leeming

Carpet king Lord Harris meets Bromley businesess to discuss future worries

Lord Harris with some of the FSB group from Bromley. Picture: Piyush Patel

Dartford woman’s year of sport in memory of Mottingham brain tumour victim

Wendy, right, supports her friend Karen as she prepares for a year of sporting events. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

Tell us your stories to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Dancing in the streets on VE Day, 1945. Picture: Imperial War Museum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists