Coronavirus: Preparations at Orpington hospital to safeguard patients and staff

Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two patients have been tested for the coronavirus at Princess Royal University Hospital in Orpington.

Both tested negative.

Senior figures representing the King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said on Tuesday, January 28 that two tests were performed at the hospital last week.

Debbie Hutchinson, director of nursing, said preparations were under way to safeguard against the virus, which has infected thousands of residents in China with further cases diagnosed across the world.

"We are putting together our plans now - that includes making sure all staff are fit tested for respiratory masks, particularly in ED (emergency department," she said.

Ms Hutchinson said management at the Orpington hospital was making sure "that ED staff know what to do when a patient presents" with symptoms of the virus.

The update came at a meeting of Bromley Council's health scrutiny board this week.

As of Sunday more than 50 people in the UK had been tested for the coronavirus.

British Airways announced on Wednesday it would suspend all flights to and from mainland China, ahead of government plans to fly 200 British citizens back from Wuhan to the UK.