Becks crash out of Kent Senior Trophy at Corinthian

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Beckenham crashed out of the Kent Senior Trophy in front of 99 hardy souls who braved two torrential downpours to witness Corinthian's 3-1 semi-final victory on Tuesday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was a clash of the two sides currently sitting first and second in the SCEFL Premier Division table.

In sodden playing conditions following Storm Dennis, Becks appeared to have weathered the early pressure and were just starting to ease their way into the game when they fell behind.

Good work down the right exposed left-back Archie Johnson and the resultant cross found unmarked Hoops forward Andres Tobon, who stooped to head home from a yard out at the back post.

The goal stirred the visitors into life and just five minutes later left-sided attacker Steve Townsend equalised, picking up a clearance after a corner and rifling a firm shot through a crowded area and into the net.

Goalkeeper Michael McEntegart had already made one good save when, with half-time imminent, Corinthian broke away to retake the lead.

The Aussie shot-stopper dashed off his line to force an early effort that appeared to be heading just wide until Hoops forward Oscar Housego popped up and, from a difficult angle, re-directed the ball goalwards.

Right-back Jamie Brown's desperate attempt to clear on the line only diverted the ball up into the roof of the net.

Trailing again, Becks came out positively and were more than holding their own for the first 30 minutes of the second half.

With both pressure and the corner count mounting it was an incredible save from home keeper Aidan Prall - who somehow stretched full length to claw a goalbound header out from the top corner - which proved pivotal.

Always dangerous on the counter, Corinthian broke to add a third goal when Tobon wrongfooted his marker before thumping a shot into the top corner from the edge of the area with just 11 minutes left.

This weekend Beckenham Town travel to title rivals Sheppey United before hitting the road again next Tuesday with an away game at Deal Town as the race for promotion to step four continues.