Young Florence on her toes for Coppelia

Florence White performs in Coppelia in Hastings. Picture: Brendan Bratulic Archant

She could be a ballet star of the future after being selected to perform in a professional production of Coppelia.

The charming and comical ballet is on stage at the White Rock Theatre, Hasting, and has Orpington dancer Florence White, nine, in the line-up.

Florence, who goes to Farringtons School, Perry Street, Chislehurst, started dancing at the age of two at Studio 74 in Bickley.

That was in something called baby ballet classes and she was able to quickly progress to all areas of performing arts.

This is her second show with the English Youth Ballet. The other was Swan Lake last year.

Florence has also performed in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof in an acting role alongside Sienna Miller, so she seems to be getting used to being on a stage and is taking it in her stride with a very professional approach.

And as if that is not enough, she also appeared in panto this year at the Orchard Theatre in Dartford alongside Marti Pellow from Wet Wet Wet.

It appears she loves performing and has a promising future ahead.

The Youth Ballet said: “Audiences are treated to beautiful international principal artists sharing the stage with the top up-and-coming young talent from the local area.”