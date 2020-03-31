LSEC students helping to keep foodbanks topped up

With hoarding causing supermarket shortages, students at the Bromley and Bexley campuses of London South East Colleges have been a shining beacon for others.

They have shown the community spirit continues to shine bright supplying vital food packs.

The students and staff at LSEC have come together to support the community at this difficult time by donating much needed food items to local foodbanks.

It launched its FE Foodbank Friday and staff at campuses in Bromley and Bexley were asked to bring in any spare provisions. This was followed up with the college’s BR6 restaurant donating a further three trolley-loads of food from its dry stores.

The food was then delivered to foodbanks across the region, where it is desperately needed.

Leading the initiative, Dr Sam Parrett, CEO of London and South East Education Group, said: “We are living in extraordinary and difficult times and never before has it been more important to help one another. Good can come out of every crisis and that is certainly what we have seen today.

“Our staff and students continue to demonstrate their generosity and community spirit despite facing their own personal challenges, which is wonderful. I thank them all and want us to continue pulling together to support one another and trying to make other people’s lives that bit easier.

“I am proud to be part of a group of colleagues who, even in the toughest of times, can find time to support others. This is what being a social enterprise is all about and I call on other organisations to follow our lead.”

The Trussell Trust is also behind the scheme, and warn: “Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on 23rd March, food banks face a difficult decision about whether they are able to stay open. Each food bank in our network is a local charity, run by a community for their local community, and each will be affected differently – so we’ll be working with each of them to look at what is safe for everyone involved.”

Food donations are currently being welcomed by foodbanks and to find out more visit https://www.trusselltrust.org/