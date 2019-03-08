Bromley golf club captain raises £40,000 for Demelza

A host of charity events run by the captain of a golf club has helped raise an incredible £40,000 for a children's hospice.

The Sundridge Park Golf Club in Bromley raised the huge amount for Demelza Hospice Care for Children thanks to Steve Smith, the club captain who arrived in September last year.

Since then through various fundraising activities, the club has raised a staggering total of £40,136.

This is the largest single donation from a golf club Demelza has ever received.

Demelza provides specialist care and emotional support across south east London for children with terminal conditions and their loved ones, so they can enjoy their time together as a family, for as long as they have.

In June, Steve undertook a sponsored challenge to play 72 holes of golf in one day, which was more than 320 shots.

Then there was a 20-mile walk, uphill and down, with a set of golf clubs on his back. Then it was back to complete a remarkable 90 holes. Plus there was a Captain's Charity Day where club members dug deep to show support for a raffle and auction.

Other donations came in throughout the year, not least of all from sales of the cuddly Demelza teddies at Christmas.

Francesca Starkie, philanthropy manager at Demelza, visited the Sundridge Park club to receive the cheque from Steve.

Francesca said: "We are delighted by the magnificent support we have received from Steve and all the members at Sundridge Park Golf Club.

"It means a huge amount to us. The money raised could help fund one of our specialist-trained children's palliative care nurses for more than a year.

"It is only with the support of our local communities and clubs like Sundridge Park that we can provide services to support over 750 babies, children and young people and their families across south east London, Kent and East Sussex."

Demelza said there are almost 50,000 children with terminal conditions in the UK and it relies almost entirely upon donations from a variety fof sources.

For more information about Demelza visit www.demelza.org.uk, and follow the charity on Facebook at www.facebook.com/demelzahospice or @demelzahospice on Twitter.