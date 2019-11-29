Bromley Business Award winners announced
PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 November 2019
© PAUL TANNER PHOTOGRAPHY 2019
The Bromley Business Awards have recognised some outstanding work done by borough businesses.
The Churchill Theatre came away with best business overall, plus it won the Best of Bromley Town Centre category.
The ceremony was held at Oakley House, Bromley Common.
David Blackmore, broadcaster and presenter of ITV's This Morning, hosted the ceremony, with awards presented by category sponsors in front of an audience of more than 200 people from across the local business community.
Awards were presented in 12 categories, including Employer of the Year, Best Restaurant, Innovator of the Year, Best Green Business and Best Independent Business. All category winners were put forward for the coveted title of overall Business of the Year.
Four companies from the Your Bromley Business Improvement District (BID) area of Bromley Town Centre were successful - McDonald's (BEAP Restaurants), Brownhill Insurance Group, Barrel and Horn and Churchill Theatre.
Frances Forrest, BID manager of Your Bromley, said: "It was a great event, giving those who work in the borough of Bromley the chance to celebrate what has been a challenging but successful year. We are thrilled that winners are getting the recognition which they deserve. We are looking forward to seeing what the next year has to offer."
The BID is a business led and business funded scheme to improve Bromley town centre through additional services and new initiatives and aims to promote Bromley to visitors old and new.
The winners are:
Marketing and Social Media - Ruxley Manor
Best Business for Customer Service - Better Driving School
Entrepreneur of the Year - Johnny Patterson, Dr PawPaw
Best Charity or Social Enterprise - Westmeria Counselling
Best New Business - The Administration Hub
Employer of the Year - Bromley Court Hotel
Best Business with under 50 employees - Chislehurst Chiropractic
Best Business with over 50 employees - McDonalds (BEAP Restaurants)
Independent Business of the Year - Brownhill Insurance Group
Innovator of the Year - Appearances Aesthetics
Best of Bromley Town Centre - Churchill Theatre
Best Eatery - Shampan 2
Best Green Business - Maintenant Sustaining Now
Best Business for Training & Development - Barrel & Horn
Overall Business of the Year - Churchill Theatre