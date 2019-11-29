Search

Bromley Business Award winners announced

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 November 2019

Your Bromley board member Darren Springer with Overall Business of the Year winners Rosie Field, Megan Kinsey, Charlotte Baker, Janice Hinton and Chris Glover of The Churchill Theatre. Picture: Paul Tanner

© PAUL TANNER PHOTOGRAPHY 2019

The Bromley Business Awards have recognised some outstanding work done by borough businesses.

The Churchill Theatre came away with best business overall, plus it won the Best of Bromley Town Centre category.

The ceremony was held at Oakley House, Bromley Common.

David Blackmore, broadcaster and presenter of ITV's This Morning, hosted the ceremony, with awards presented by category sponsors in front of an audience of more than 200 people from across the local business community.

Awards were presented in 12 categories, including Employer of the Year, Best Restaurant, Innovator of the Year, Best Green Business and Best Independent Business. All category winners were put forward for the coveted title of overall Business of the Year.

Four companies from the Your Bromley Business Improvement District (BID) area of Bromley Town Centre were successful - McDonald's (BEAP Restaurants), Brownhill Insurance Group, Barrel and Horn and Churchill Theatre.

Frances Forrest, BID manager of Your Bromley, said: "It was a great event, giving those who work in the borough of Bromley the chance to celebrate what has been a challenging but successful year. We are thrilled that winners are getting the recognition which they deserve. We are looking forward to seeing what the next year has to offer."

The BID is a business led and business funded scheme to improve Bromley town centre through additional services and new initiatives and aims to promote Bromley to visitors old and new.

The winners are:

Marketing and Social Media - Ruxley Manor

Best Business for Customer Service - Better Driving School

Entrepreneur of the Year - Johnny Patterson, Dr PawPaw

Best Charity or Social Enterprise - Westmeria Counselling

Best New Business - The Administration Hub

Employer of the Year - Bromley Court Hotel

Best Business with under 50 employees - Chislehurst Chiropractic

Best Business with over 50 employees - McDonalds (BEAP Restaurants)

Independent Business of the Year - Brownhill Insurance Group

Innovator of the Year - Appearances Aesthetics

Best of Bromley Town Centre - Churchill Theatre

Best Eatery - Shampan 2

Best Green Business - Maintenant Sustaining Now

Best Business for Training &amp; Development - Barrel &amp; Horn

Overall Business of the Year - Churchill Theatre

Bromley Business Award winners announced

