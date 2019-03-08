From A to Ziggy - Bowie night leaves audiences spaced - red shoes not required

Bromley's Laurence Knight in Bowie tribute. Picture: Charlie Raven Archant

The music world was stunned into silence in January 2016 when icon David Bowie died.

Fans the world over suddenly realised they would never see him perform again.

But the Bowie Experience is giving some of that love back, and Ziggy lovers can see the stardust once again at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley next month.

The tribute evening is regarded as the number one for Bowie fans as it really does celebrate the life of the pop legend - who grew up in Bromley - and his music.

It is down to the dedication of Bromley lad Laurence Knight as the spectacular concert features all of the most memorable hits from A to Ziggy.

Laurence performed at the official David Bowie Is exhibition at The V & A in London; at the Royal Albert Hall, and alongside the likes of The Cure, Boney M, Roy Wood and the Boomtown Rats.

There have also been TV appearances on Sky and the BBC.

He is an accomplished vocalist, actor and multi-instrumentalist, and now considered to be the world's number one David Bowie performer.

The authentic tribute to the Thin White Duke is celebrated with songs like Space Oddity, Starman, Fashion, Life on Mars, China Girl, Rebel Rebel, Golden Years, Modern Love, Let's Dance and Heroes.

Laurence said: "It is difficult to pick favourite songs but some do have something particular about them.

"Lady Grinning Soul is enjoyable because of the voice sound, it's a way of singing that appears on a few of David's songs and this one is a good example.

"I like Hallo Spaceboy, always been a favourite both to listen to and perform, Fame has a message to all who aspire to celebrity set to a great rhythm which I find very buoyant, and Sound and Vision which to me sounds like a sonic vision from the past, maybe the 1950s, of the future.

"I am a fan of David Bowie so I am fond of nearly everything he did but if I had to choose for my sojourn on that desert island I would choose what they call his Berlin period with Low, Heroes, Lodger."

Asked what made him launch the show, he said: "It began in September 1997 when I was at music college and in the evenings and weekends I would go out with various cover bands playing the pubs and clubs.

"Now most musicians like something from David's catalogue so we would often perform a song or two by him and band members and some audience members started telling me that when I sung his songs I sounded like him and that I should do something with that like a tribute act.

"This was something that had never occurred to me and to begin with I wasn't particularly keen on as at the time I was writing and recording my own material and trying to perform and promote that. To cut a long story short, it became apparent that although I believed in my original material, no one else did.

"And so as a huge fan of David Bowie, the idea of doing some kind of tribute was an attractive notion. These days, there's a tribute act to nearly everyone and most people know what 'tribute' means in this context.

"However, back then I didn't really have much of an idea of what it meant, so I put a band together and had a go at what I thought it was.

"It seemed to work so I did another and then another and that's how it's been ever since.

"I must say, I didn't anticipate what a ride it would be; it's taken me to all sorts of parts of the world that I probably otherwise wouldn't have gone to and I've met some pretty interesting people along the way."

The Bowie Experience is at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley on Saturday, June 29.

For tickets, phone 020 3285 6000 or visit churchilltheatre.co.uk