Bromley Brighter Beginnings needs volunteers to pack Christmas hampers for families in need

Trustee Mary Bragg spends time sorting the huge array of donations for the Christmas hamper appeal. Picture: Bromley Brighter Beginnings Archant

A charity is ramping up its festive hamper campaign and is appealing for help in packing them ready for needy people.

Bromley Brighter Beginnings aims to alleviate stress for some of the poorest families in the borough and spread some festive cheer among those who need it the most.

It came up with the ambitious plan to source around 100 hampers to be delivered to families' homes and refuges from the start of December.

A new addition to the campaign this year is the opportunity for supporters to join the team for a day carrying out vital support work.

This will include the important job of hamper packing, teaching children about the importance of supporting those in need.

The hampers not only include luxuries such as toys, board games and chocolates, but more importantly, essentials such as warm clothing and food which are often overlooked in appeals and charity work similar to this one.

They also provide basic essentials to help conserve what money the families do have for heating bills and other necessary expenditure.

This campaign was created by Nancy Lengthorn, one of the charity's trustees.

She said: "The families and people we work with simply don't have the luxury of enjoying Christmas.

"Instead, they worry about the lack of gift for a child that still believes in Father Christmas or they stress about the fact that during the school holidays there will be no free school meals. All of this creates a huge psychological burden for parents. When we all pull together, we can alleviate some of this anxiety and ensure that families are more able to enjoy the festive season.

"We're so grateful that our supporters have helped so many children be warm, fed and happy at a time of year many take for granted."

Nancy said: "As volunteers, we get such pleasure from putting the hampers together and this year, we've decided to share that experience with supporters. All of the charity's volunteers are parents and we know it is important to teach our children about kindness and social responsibility. Joining us for the big hamper pack is the perfect opportunity to do just that."

There are many ways to gete involved, perhaps through donating financially, purchasing a gift from the Amazon wishlist, packing a hamper on November 23, or sharing details of the campaign on social media.