Endurance race hero finishes event in record time

Chris Leek and his family delighted after he sets a new record. Picture: Enduroman Archant

A gruelling Enduroman event has been completed by an Orpington man while raising awareness of Parkinson's disease.

Chris Leek finished his Enduroman Arch 2 Arc attempt at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

He completed the crazy 289-mile triathlon in 69 hours and 29 minutes, setting a new world record in the process.

Chris, 32, completed the run from London to Dover in 18 hours and 42 minutes before swimming the English Channel without a wetsuit overnight in 15 hours and 28 minutes and finally cycling the last leg from Calais to Paris in 17 hours and 54 minutes.

The keep fit enthusiast becomes only the fifth competitor to complete the mammoth feat without wearing a wetsuit for the Channel swim and the fastest to ever do so, shaving four hours and 10 minutes off the previous record of 73 hours and 39 minutes held by Mark Bayliss since 2012.

Chris said he took on this monumental challenge on August 2 for his father Dennis, who has both Parkinson's disease and Lewy bodies dementia and is cared for full-time by Chris' mother Linda.

He is aiming to raise awareness and £1million in sponsorship for three charities very close to his family's heart; Parkinson's UK, Lewy Body Society and Orpington's Saxon Day Centre.

He said: "I'm completely lost for words. That was the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I can't thank everyone who has helped me and supported me on this journey. I genuinely can't believe it's over. I am tired. I am proper tired."

Mum Linda Leek added: "We have great pride in our son and what he's done for his dad and those in similar positions. His training has taken up a massive part of all of our lives and it's incredible that his wife, two sisters, friends and family have been able to support him through it all.

"He's always been very competitive, if he's doing anything, he does it to win. Now the whole world knows that they don't mess about with Christopher Leek. We love him very much."

Any donations can be made here https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChristopherLeek