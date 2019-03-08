Search

New Giggling Squid restaurant opens in Chislehurst

PUBLISHED: 17:23 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 23 April 2019

The launch party of Giggling Squid restaurant in Chislehurst. Picture: Tolga Akmen

Tolga Akmen

A new Thai restaurant has opened in Chislehurst, the 32nd in the chain.

The Giggling Squid is in the high street and has a lunchtime Thai tapas menu plus separate dinner menu, both featuring a selection of seafood, meat, curry, noodles and stir fry options.

The evening menu includes Giggling staples like chilli and basil gra pao, red duck curry and salmon Paneang alongside the giant butterfly king prawn pad Thai and crying beef, which is grilled sirloin marinated in Thai herbs.

It also has Little Tapas for Little People, designed to encourage children to be more adventurous with their food choices. It features smaller versions of popular dishes including chicken satay, pad Thai and mild massaman chicken curry.

Owned by Thai-born Pranee Laurillard and husband Andy, the first Giggling Squid was opened in 2009, and named after the nickname of one of their three children.

