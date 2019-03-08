Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Record crowd at Chislehurst Rocks

PUBLISHED: 12:32 25 June 2019

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Archant

Record numbers of visitors attended Chislehurst Rocks on Saturday, with organisers estimating almost double the number of previous years.

Massive boost in crowd numbers this year helps make Chis Rocks a top flight successMassive boost in crowd numbers this year helps make Chis Rocks a top flight success

The organisers say the bigger turnout was thanks to an increased effort to cater for those who need help with access to venues.

Visitors were treated to a line-up of acts on the main stage and very moving performances from Riverside School.

Festival goer Mike Jack is a member of 100 club - where volunteers pay £100 to make the festival free.

He posted on Twitter: "Well done to the team at Chis Rocks who put in a fantastic day of superb entertainment. We are so lucky to have events like this in our community. Magic and Thank u!"

Massive boost in crowd numbers this year helps make Chis Rocks a top flight successMassive boost in crowd numbers this year helps make Chis Rocks a top flight success

The accessible rocking support package included early entrance before the general public, toilets with attendants, hoists, showers and adult changing tables, a quiet zone, ear plugs, and so-called champions from Riverside School.

There were also sunflower lanyards for "hidden disabilities" and clear signage.

Katrina O'Leary, of mothers of disabled children campaign group Need2change UK, posted on Twitter: "We had an amazing time at Chis Rocks. It's hard to put into words what a huge difference it makes to have and accessible event. It was lovely to spend time together.

"The inspiring Riverside School Choir- Wow! You all rock!"

MP for Bromley and Chislehurst Bob Neill posted on Twitter: "Great to meet communities' secretary of state and Old Bexley and Sidcup MP James Brokenshire at the fantastic Chis Rocks.

"A great community event."

The organisers do not get any funding and have to raise the £30,000 it costs to put on the event.

But local businesses, community groups and help residents sponsor the festival.

And volunteers from Sainsbury Chislehurst, Riverside School, Main Road, Orpington, and pupils from Coopers School, Hawkwood Lane, Chislehurst, joined the volunteer event professionals and residents to staff the event.

Rachelle Harte, CLEAR Synergy director and event organiser, said: "We are so grateful for the support we have had local residents, community groups and businesses. They have volunteered time and money to put on this event."

Most Read

Bromley home owners willing to slash property prices

Houses for sale. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Believe it - Cher tribute night at Churchill turns back time

Charlotte recreates these iconic moments in Cher's musical history, including her time with Sonny Bono. Picture: Chris Zuidky

Record crowd at Chislehurst Rocks

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Biggin Hill Airport’s runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

The violent past of Harry Potter actor murder suspect

CHARGED WITH MURDER: Karl Bishop.

Most Read

Bromley home owners willing to slash property prices

Houses for sale. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Believe it - Cher tribute night at Churchill turns back time

Charlotte recreates these iconic moments in Cher's musical history, including her time with Sonny Bono. Picture: Chris Zuidky

Record crowd at Chislehurst Rocks

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Biggin Hill Airport’s runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

The violent past of Harry Potter actor murder suspect

CHARGED WITH MURDER: Karl Bishop.

Latest from the Bromley Times

Biggin Hill Airport’s runway challenge raises £3,000 for charity

This year's runway run at dawn raised £3,000 for the Chartwell Cancer Trust. Picture: Biggin Hill Airport

Record crowd at Chislehurst Rocks

Headling JJ Rosa helped bring the roof down

Lidl plans leave future of Mottingham’s Porcupine in the balance

Lidl wants to build a supermarket on the site of the Porcupine. Picture: Lidl

Believe it - Cher tribute night at Churchill turns back time

Charlotte recreates these iconic moments in Cher's musical history, including her time with Sonny Bono. Picture: Chris Zuidky

Cricket: Kent’s young new-ball duo combining to good effect

Harry Podmore of Kent celebrates taking the wicket of Ravi Bopara during Essex CCC vs Kent CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 29th May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists