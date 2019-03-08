Oh yes it is a chance for children to star in this year's pantos

Christopher Biggins will star in Aladdin at Bromley this Christmas. Picture: Qdos Entertainment Archant

Calling panto loving children - here's a chance to be in one.

Steve McFadden stars in Peter Pan at Dartford this Christmas. Picture: Qdos Entertainment Steve McFadden stars in Peter Pan at Dartford this Christmas. Picture: Qdos Entertainment

Qdos Entertainment is offering local dance and stage schools to provide juvenile dancers for two pantomimes at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley and Orchard Theatre, Dartford for the whole season.

Two teams of eight are needed with one in Aladdin in Bromley - starring Christopher Biggins - and Peter Pan in Dartford, starring Steve McFadden.

Four acting boys are also required for Dartford to alternate and perform the roles of Michael and John.

Dancers are a mix of boys and girls no taller than 4ft 6. Boys playing John can be 4ft 8.

Dancers must be able to take and understand instructions, remember choreography and staging.

Aladdin rehearsals start on November 25, with opening on Saturday, December 7 until January 5.

Peter Pan rehearsals start on December 2, with opening on December 14 until January 5.

Auditions are on June 15 from 10am at The Churchill.

More information by emailing Jamie Taylor at jtaylor@qdosentertainment.co.uk.