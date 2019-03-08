Search

Investigation as woman dies in Orpington house fire - children saved

PUBLISHED: 09:05 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 28 May 2019

The fatal fire happened in Cray Avenue, Orpington. Picture: Google

The fatal fire happened in Cray Avenue, Orpington. Picture: Google

Archant

A woman has been found dead following a house fire in Orpington.

The Met police investigating the tragedy.

Officers were called to an address in Cray Avenue at 11.14pm on Monday, May 28 to assist the London Fire Brigade after a blaze started at the premises.

A 45-year-old woman was discovered; she was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin have since been informed.

Three other people were also taken to hospital - a 44-year-old man, who is in a life-threatening condition, and two youths (a boy and girl - ages currently unknown). Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The occupants of the house are believed to be family members.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted, led by the South Area Command Unit and the LFB.

