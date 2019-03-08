Believe it - Cher tribute night at Churchill turns back time

Charlotte recreates these iconic moments in Cher's musical history, including her time with Sonny Bono. Picture: Chris Zuidky Archant

A tribute to the timeless Cher is arriving at Bromley at the end of the month.

Far from the innocence of the 60s came some of Cher's more outrageous stage outfits. Picture: Chris Zuidky Far from the innocence of the 60s came some of Cher's more outrageous stage outfits. Picture: Chris Zuidky

Believe - The Cher Songbook is a concert honouring the music of one of pop's greatest stars.

They said it is an essential night out for all Cher fans as Charlotte Talbot bring the singer alive on stage.

She said it is an enthralling production that takes audiences on a memorable journey that turns back time to celebrate the Goddess of Pop.

She doesn't just do the songs - there's all the costume and hair changes too she travels through the six decades of Cher's incredible career.

Charlotte has seen audiences dancing in the aisles as they experience her tribute to one of pop's most iconic characters.

And there's the outstanding musicianship to really make all those classic songs pops.

Fans can re-live the Cher songbook and immerse themselves in the classics including I Got You Babe; Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves; Just Like Jesse James; If I Could Turn Back Time; Walking in Memphis; Strong Enough; Believe; plus even some songs from Cher's new album of ABBA songs including Dancing Queen.

Believe - The Cher Songbook is a celebration of the icon and her music; rejoicing in the classic songs of this unforgettable star.

Charlotte said: "The idea to perform as Cher actually came from our musical director, Tim.

"I have worked with for a few years now in various projects and who thought that it would be a great fit for me.

"Cher is so incredibly multi talented and such a huge star that I wasn't convinced I could do justice to her, but as soon as I started working on the role I realised it fit like a glove and it genuinely feels like it was meant to be. The more I have learnt about her, the more amazed I am by who she is.

"My wish for the show has always been for it to be a heady combination of stage musical, rock concert and a big party.

"We start off at the beginning of Cher's career and move through until the present day, with each era having a completely different vibe both musically and aesthetically. The production team have done an amazing job in bringing my sometimes crazy ideas to life.

"I am hoping that everyone will dance and sing along and just have a really, really fun night.

"We have an absolute ball on stage and I like to think the audience gets swept up in that. Ultimately, I hope the show can bring a little colour and escapism into people's lives."

With such an amazing catalogue of classics, picking a favourite is tough for most Cher fans.

Charlotte said: "The beauty of Cher is that throughout her career she has released a wealth of material of varying genres and styles.

"In terms of the show itself, I think Take Me Home has to be one of my favourites to perform as it is just so much fun and the costume is great. I also love Dark Lady and of course, there is something quite incredible about stepping out in THAT outfit and performing If I Could Turn Back Time."

Preparation for the show is vital.

Charlotte said: "It is quite high intensity, so I like to pop an eye mask on and have a snooze on the way to and from a venue.

"Some of my costumes are rather skimpy in places so I have had to curb my sweet tooth to make sure they fit

"A couple of squares of dark chocolate after dinner keeps me smiling, so I always have some to hand, and always have herbal tea bags and a bag of olives for a quick energy boost, with me too."

The show is at The Churchill Theatre on June 28. Tickets from the box office on 020 3285 6000.